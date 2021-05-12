iHeartRadio

95 percent of Ontario drivers confess to having road rage-like behavior

    95 percent of Ontario drivers confess to having road rage-like behavior


    “It was one of the real surprises that we found within the survey,” said Anne Marie Thomas, insurance expert at InsuranceHotline.com. “We can't all be courteous and have aggressive thoughts so something is definitely at a disconnect there.”

LATEST EPISODES

    May 13 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    The New Yorker says "Christian" is a dogwhistle to mean "white" - I think this is a load of crap  & The army has an insane new ad - and Ellen DeGeneres thinks she was part of a targeted attack  & Producer Ben got vaccinated today and also is the only person I know who still uses eBay & MIC DROP: Wanda Sykes vs Dave Chappelle 
    May 13 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    Breaking down the latest in the Israel-Palestine conflict  GUEST: Alireza Nader - Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies RANT: Majority of Americans trust their pet's judgement more than anyone else when it comes to romantic partners THROWBACK THURSDAY: May 14, 1796 - the smallpox vaccine is eradicated  GUEST:​ Dr. Isaac Bogoch
