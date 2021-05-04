A juror in the Derek Chauvin trail was caught on camera wearing a shirt that may show bias, could this result in a mistrial
A juror in the Derek Chauvin trail was caught on camera wearing a shirt that may show bias, could this result in a mistrial
Brandon Mitchell was one of 12 jurors who convicted Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin of the second-degree murder of George Floyd last month. Mitchell was photographed on social media attending an August 28 protest in Washington, DC at which Floyd's relatives spoke, wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Martin Luther King Jr and the words 'GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS' and 'BLM'
