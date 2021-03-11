A mans arm is killing him, the exciting world of Antiquity Smuggling and Jimbits!
Speaking with Shawn O'Brien, a Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) suffererer and had his arm amputated; Canada repatriates stolen Egyptian cat artifact and our guest Shawn Graham Digital Archaeologist Carlton University explains the trading of artifacts.
