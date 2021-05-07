A police officers non-contact assault charges, and What excuses for speeding could work?
Jim talks about a slur in from Colorado State Rep Richard Holtorf. How does a Hamilton Cop who does not hit anyone get charged assault? Jim talks and sings with Mark Mendelson - What are the good news stories of the week Gives Jim and Mike The Feels?- What Speeding excuses would work on a cop?
LATEST EPISODES
'Canada is f---ed right now' - Joe Rogan goes off on Canada's lockdowns on his podcastRogan, a podcaster and former UFC commentator was joined by famous Canadian Chef Matty Matheson, who also had some choice works for Premier Doug Ford. We asked for your thoughts on this.
There is a city-wide search for a baby goat that was possibly stolen, how do police even approach thisNewstalk 1010's Crime Specialist Mark Mendelson joins Ryan and Jay to give his thoughts on this possible crime/