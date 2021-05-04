A Voicemail from An Ex-girlfriend, A note from a neighbour and Manual Vs Electric Toothbrush
-
A Voicemail from An Ex-girlfriend, A note from a neighbour and Manual Vs Electric Toothbrush
Jim threatens to Hulk out about a topic that is making him angry. A voicemail from Jim's ex-girlfriend reveals he is a poet, or maybe he just like the band Chicago. A note from Jim's neighbour about his garbage bins And Toothbrush Vs Toothbrush.
LATEST EPISODES
-
ESS: Ian Mendes on Tom Wilson and fighting in the NHLEvan Solomon talks to Ian Mendes, senior writer at The Athletic and co-host of the The Athletic NHL podcast, about Tom Wilson's fine for his actions in the game against the Rangers, the Rangers' response and fighting in the NHL. Listeners also call-in to share their thoughts on the issue. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
-
ESS: Out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to fall to Earth within daysEvan Solomon speaks with Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, about the out-of-control Chinese rocket that is expected to plummet to Earth in the coming days. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.