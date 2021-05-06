A Wild 48 Hours in the NHL, Covid Patent Waivers explained and Jimbits!
-
Former NHLer and Current TSN Host Carlo Colaiacovo on the New York Rangers vs Tom Wilson Saga; Mark Warner, International Trade Lawyer, on what the lifting of Covid vaccine patents would actually do and Jim takes us thru some viral audio
