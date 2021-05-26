A year since the death of George Floyd, Florida Facebook laws and Pandemic Art
A year since the death of George Floyd, Florida Facebook laws and Pandemic Art
What has changed in the year since the death of George Floyd, Jim speaks with Knia Singh about what has changed. Carmi Levy joins Jim to talk about a proposed Florida Facebook law, and remembering victims of covid through art.
LATEST EPISODES
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.