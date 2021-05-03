Accidental sexting, David Cooper's bad pic story, and a touching story of a Halifax landmark

Evan Solomon speaks with Guy Felicella, a former drug dealer who is now a peer clinical advisor on drug policy and stigma surrounding drug use for all three levels of government in B.C. Guy is working with a team of people to bring vaccines to those who are struggling with drug addiction and homelessness in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.