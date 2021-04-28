ACTRA's Dave Sparrow with John Moore
ACTRA's Dave Sparrow with John Moore
Netflix is calling Toronto its new Canadian home. What does that mean for those here who work in the industry? ACTRA’s Dave Sparrow tells Moore In The Morning.
