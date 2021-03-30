iHeartRadio

Adwoa- ethnic names

    In inclusivity push, workers reject prods to allow mispronounced or ‘whitened’ names. NEWSTALK 1010’s Adwoa Nsiah-Yeboah describes her experiences on Moore In The Morning.

    How Substack has transformed into the biggest thing in news  GUEST: Jen Gerson - Co-founder of The Line  & How parenting rules have changed dramatically during the pandemic  & Family Matters Panel  GUESTS: Mr. Campbell - father and host of the Hip Hop Hoops podcast, Lianne Bell, mom of 2 and political campaign strategist 
    Rant - All this lockdown news across the country is seriously bumming me out  & Checking in with you about the lockdown woes across the country & 34.5% Of Sports Fans Watch Fewer Games Because Of Politics 
