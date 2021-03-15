An Ontario MPP is facing criticism after agreeing to speak at an event organized by a group that makes a comparison between abortion and the holocaust
The event, called “Gen Z: Challenging Abortion in Politics,” is being billed as an evening with Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff. It’s being hosted by student groups at three Ontario universities in collaboration with the with national campus life network, an organization whose goal is to lower abortion rates in Canada, with a specific focus on young people.