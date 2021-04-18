iHeartRadio

April 18, 2021 - Allan Small

    April 18, 2021 - Allan Small


    Justin Bates with John Moore

    With AstraZeneca doses about to be trashed, Ontario has just lowered the age for the vaccine to 40. Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association explains to Moore In The Morning that he's been calling for this. 
    David MacDonald with John Moore

    Canada’s billionaires have grown richer during the pandemic, and calls for a wealth tax are getting louder. David MacDonald, Senior Economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, gives the latest to Moore In The Morning. 
