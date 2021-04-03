April 3 - How To Best Prepare For A Road Trip

As you walk through the dairy section of your local supermarket, you might notice one label with a big letter “A” followed by the number “2” A2 Milk is dairy milk, but not quite the milk you’re used to drinking. In fact, it’s all in the genetics of the cow itself. On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’ll do a deep dive into the world of a Canadian farmer who initially made the conscious decision to adapt his heard of cows into A2 MILK producers for the greater health of his Autistic son. Is A2 milk an option for you? For someone close to you? Listen up and make that choice for yourself!