April 3 - Survey: 33% of Workers Are More Burned Out Than a Year Ago

GUEST: Dr. Ryan Todd (CEO & Co-founder, Headversity) Many professionals are, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. One-third of workers surveyed (33 per cent) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago. Of those respondents, 40 per cent pointed to having a fuller plate at work as the top reason for rising levels of fatigue. Another 49 per cent of professionals noted they are as burned out now as they were 12 months ago, while only 18 per cent reported a drop in burnout. Additional Findings: Women (36 per cent) were more likely than men (31 per cent) to cite a rise in burnout. Nearly an equal percentage of respondents with children in their household (34 per cent) and those without (33 per cent) said they are more worn out from work today versus 12 months ago. More employees ages 25 to 40 (37 per cent) than those ages 41 to 54 (36 per cent) and 55 and older (28 per cent) said they are experiencing a higher degree of burnout.