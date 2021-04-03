iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

April 3 - Survey: 33% of Workers Are More Burned Out Than a Year Ago

  • image.jpg?t=1605554079&size=Large

    April 3 - Survey: 33% of Workers Are More Burned Out Than a Year Ago


    GUEST: Dr. Ryan Todd (CEO & Co-founder, Headversity)   Many professionals are, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. One-third of workers surveyed (33 per cent) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago. Of those respondents, 40 per cent pointed to having a fuller plate at work as the top reason for rising levels of fatigue. Another 49 per cent of professionals noted they are as burned out now as they were 12 months ago, while only 18 per cent reported a drop in burnout.   Additional Findings: Women (36 per cent) were more likely than men (31 per cent) to cite a rise in burnout. Nearly an equal percentage of respondents with children in their household (34 per cent) and those without (33 per cent) said they are more worn out from work today versus 12 months ago. More employees ages 25 to 40 (37 per cent) than those ages 41 to 54 (36 per cent) and 55 and older (28 per cent) said they are experiencing a higher degree of burnout.

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1576612849&size=Large

    Eat This With Lianne: The A2 Milk Option (EP 63)

    As you walk through the dairy section of your local supermarket, you might notice one label with a big letter “A” followed by the number “2” A2 Milk is dairy milk, but not quite the milk you’re used to drinking. In fact, it’s all in the genetics of the cow itself. On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’ll do a deep dive into the world of a Canadian farmer who initially made the conscious decision to adapt his heard of cows into A2 MILK producers for the greater health of his Autistic son.  Is A2 milk an option for you? For someone close to you? Listen up and make that choice for yourself!
  • image.jpg?t=1613150826&size=Large

    Tech Talk with Marc Saltzman - April 4, 2021

LISTEN TO MORE