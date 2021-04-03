iHeartRadio

April 3 - The Daily Bread Food Bank’s Spring Drive-Thru Event

    GUEST: Neil Hetherington (CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank) • Join us at Daily Bread Food Bank on Saturday April 3rd, from 11:00am to 3:00pm for our Spring Drive-Thru event. Drop off food donations in a safe, contactless way at 191 New Toronto Street. • To make a monetary donation visit dailybread.ca or place an online food order and have it delivered directly to the Daily Bread warehouse at 191 New Toronto Street, Toronto, ON, M8V 2E7 • Visit dailybread.ca to register to be a Community Champion and hold a food drive or fundraiser in your own neighbourhood/community. • If you cannot attend this event, you can drop off food donations at the Rogers Centre (on April 3 only, from 11:00am to 2:00pm), or at any firehall in the city (anytime).  

LATEST EPISODES

    Eat This With Lianne: The A2 Milk Option (EP 63)

    As you walk through the dairy section of your local supermarket, you might notice one label with a big letter “A” followed by the number “2” A2 Milk is dairy milk, but not quite the milk you’re used to drinking. In fact, it’s all in the genetics of the cow itself. On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’ll do a deep dive into the world of a Canadian farmer who initially made the conscious decision to adapt his heard of cows into A2 MILK producers for the greater health of his Autistic son.  Is A2 milk an option for you? For someone close to you? Listen up and make that choice for yourself!
    Tech Talk with Marc Saltzman - April 4, 2021

