April 3 - The Daily Bread Food Bank’s Spring Drive-Thru Event
GUEST: Neil Hetherington (CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank)
• Join us at Daily Bread Food Bank on Saturday April 3rd, from 11:00am to 3:00pm for our Spring Drive-Thru event. Drop off food donations in a safe, contactless way at 191 New Toronto Street.
• To make a monetary donation visit dailybread.ca or place an online food order and have it delivered directly to the Daily Bread warehouse at 191 New Toronto Street, Toronto, ON, M8V 2E7
• Visit dailybread.ca to register to be a Community Champion and hold a food drive or fundraiser in your own neighbourhood/community.
• If you cannot attend this event, you can drop off food donations at the Rogers Centre (on April 3 only, from 11:00am to 2:00pm), or at any firehall in the city (anytime).