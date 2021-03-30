Are department stores just a piece of nostalgia, or do they still have a place in this decade
-
Are department stores just a piece of nostalgia, or do they still have a place in this decade
We all have those memories of Sears, Eatons, Simpsons and similar stores. But is there really a spot in the online-dominated retail market today?
LATEST EPISODES
-
Ontario Locks Down (Again), Businesses Brace For Impact (Again)GUEST: Rocco Rossi (President & CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce)
-
Dr. Warner- lockdownsDr Michael Warner tells Moore In The Morning that working within the existing provincial restriction framework will not be enough to save lives.