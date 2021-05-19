Arianne Persaud with John Moore
Arianne Persaud, co-founder of the Toronto Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund, tells Moore In The Morning about The Last Dish, a new initiative that not only honours some of the city’s establishments that were lost to COVID-19, but is raising money for struggling restaurant workers
