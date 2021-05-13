iHeartRadio

Berlin Comedian Annick Adelle and Post-COVID comebacks

    Berlin Comedian Annick Adelle and Post-COVID comebacks


    David Cooper introduces the Showgram to Berlin comedian Annick Adelle Jim and David discuss things they may have said or done in the past that they now might be a bit embarrassed about. Looking forward to post-COVID life, what things do you think won't or shouldn't come back?      

    May 14 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Weekly Wrapup with Zain Velji  GUEST: Zain Velji - Political strategist  & How the hacking of the biggest US pipeline impacts the Biden presidency GUEST: Carmi Levy - Tech Expert  & MIC DROP FRIDAYS  GUEST:​ Allison Dore - comedian, broadcaster and founder of Howl and Roar Records
    May 14 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1

    Friday Phony of the Week: Colin Kaepernick & Breaking  - General in charge of vaccine rollout is out  & Terry Crews talks about the stigma around porn addiction 
