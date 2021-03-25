Black Holes, UFOs, Are you without a home politically and What's Trending
-
Black Holes, UFOs, Are you without a home politically and What's Trending
Why a clearer picture of a Black Hole is important with Avery Broderick Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo. Jim asks are you Politically Homeless? And what could Newly released UFO documents tell us with Nathan Radke -Cultural Theory Professor at Humber College, Specialist in Conspiracy theories and co-host of “The Uncover Up”
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable - March 26th 2021Panelists: Laura Stone - Queens Park Reporter for the Globe and Mail Damon Kwame Mason, Director of the award-winning black history documentary “Soul On Ice, Past, Present and Future” and NHL consultant
-