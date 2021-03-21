Boris Bytensky with John Moore
Zoom has brought a welcome revolution to Ontario courts. But it hasn’t been without issues. NEWSTALK 1010 legal analyst Boris Bytensky, participated in a pretty high profile virtual case recently and sheds some light on the process.
