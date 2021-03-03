Brade Gates with John Moore
Brade Gates with John Moore
Toronto has seen a spike in residents being bitten or scratched by raccoons amid COVID-19 pandemic. Brad Gates, owner of Gates Wildlife Control, explains to Moore In The Morning what’s happening.
