Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown weighs in on Peel's school shutdown
Brampton's mayor disagrees, and says more focus should be put elsewhere
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown with John MooreBrampton Mayor Patrick Brown would rather see schools remain open while food packing plants, big box stores, and Amazon’s warehouse shut to slow the spread of COVID. Mayor Brown joined Moore In The Morning to explain his reasons.
