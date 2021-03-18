iHeartRadio

Breaking Records, The state of brick-and-mortar retail, and Are Award Shows dead?

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Breaking Records, The state of brick-and-mortar retail, and Are Award Shows dead?


    Not one call in 2 hours NEW RECORD for talk radio  so we take Congrats calls!!!!  What is the state of retail during the pandemic with Doug Stephens, Retail Guru. Are Award shows done with Richard Crouse.

