Carmi Levy with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Carmi Levy with John Moore


    According to Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, released yesterday, more than 18 million pieces of COVID-19-related misinformation has been removed from the social media platform since the start of the pandemic. NEWSTALK 1010 tech expert Carmi Levi breaks down the figures for Moore In The Morning.

