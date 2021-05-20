Carmi Levy with John Moore
-
Carmi Levy with John Moore
According to Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, released yesterday, more than 18 million pieces of COVID-19-related misinformation has been removed from the social media platform since the start of the pandemic. NEWSTALK 1010 tech expert Carmi Levi breaks down the figures for Moore In The Morning.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - May 21st 2021The mayor gives his opinion on the John Tavares incident last night, and whether it's too late to un-cancel the CNE.
-
The Victoria Day Weekend Special: The RoyalsJohn Moore in conversation with expert on all things royal, Coryne Hall. Why do we celebrate Victoria Day? The history of royals who try to leave the firm and Toronto Star Columnist Bob Hepburn thinks it's time to re-brand the May 24th Weekend.