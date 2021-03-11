Charles E. Pascal with John Moore
-
Charles E. Pascal, Professor of Applied Psychology & Human Development at the University of Toronto (also the Former Ontario Deputy Minister of Education) explains to Moore In The Morning what effects the lack of social interaction during the lockdown might have had on the so-called "quarantine kids" born during the pandemic.
