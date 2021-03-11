iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Charles E. Pascal with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Charles E. Pascal with John Moore


    Charles E. Pascal, Professor of Applied Psychology & Human Development at the University of Toronto (also the Former Ontario Deputy Minister of Education) explains to Moore In The Morning what effects the lack of social interaction during the lockdown might have had on the so-called "quarantine kids" born during the pandemic.

LATEST EPISODES

LISTEN TO MORE