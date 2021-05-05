iHeartRadio

Chewbacca or Not? Should Jim Make More Money?

    Chewbacca or Not? Should Jim Make More Money?


    May the 4th Be With You Is this sound a Chewbacca roar or something else?  Jim revisits the voicemail from Jim's Ex-girlfriend  Showgram looks for calls from a flight attendant, and one calls in - kind of Should Jim Make more money or less? We let the callers decide.

