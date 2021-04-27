Christian Clot with John Moore
-
Christian Clot with John Moore
Fifteen people spent 40 days in a cave without sunlight or phones. Most want to go back. Deep Time project director Christian Clot joins Moore In The Morning from France to explain why they did it and what did they learn from the experiment.
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 28th 2021The mayor reacts to Ontario's sick pay announcement, and also offers Ryan some congratulations.