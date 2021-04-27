iHeartRadio

Christian Clot with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Christian Clot with John Moore


    Fifteen people spent 40 days in a cave without sunlight or phones. Most want to go back. Deep Time project director Christian Clot joins Moore In The Morning from France to explain why they did it and what did they learn from the experiment.

