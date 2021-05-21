Corynne Hall with John Moore
Corynne Hall with John Moore
NEWSTALK 1010 Royal Correspondent Coryne Hall tells Moore In The Morning about the tabloid coverage across the pond on how Princess Diana was reportedly tricked into interview. Plus Prince Harry reveals therapy and drinking.
