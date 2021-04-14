Could your car's rear view mirror soon be watching you for distracted driving

Auto parts supplier Magna has developed a rearview mirror that looks back at you. The system is integrated into the rearview mirror, and uses camera-based technology to monitor the driver. It looks at the head, eye, and body movement, and detects if a driver is distracted and isn’t looking at the road, along with drowsiness or fatigue. It accounts for valid reasons to not look ahead, such as when the driver glances at the side mirrors.