Could your car's rear view mirror soon be watching you for distracted driving
-
Could your car's rear view mirror soon be watching you for distracted driving
Auto parts supplier Magna has developed a rearview mirror that looks back at you. The system is integrated into the rearview mirror, and uses camera-based technology to monitor the driver. It looks at the head, eye, and body movement, and detects if a driver is distracted and isn’t looking at the road, along with drowsiness or fatigue. It accounts for valid reasons to not look ahead, such as when the driver glances at the side mirrors.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3Weekly Wrap up with Zain Velji GUEST: Zain Velji - political commentator & Washington Post publishes a five part "truce" for the wokeness wars & Best audio of the night: How a podcast helped solve a decades old murder
-
Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2Controversy brews around new Instagram for Kids platform - advertisers threaten to pull funding & Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting - the worst in our country's history GUESTS: Peter Harrison - Move 100 FM morning show host, reported on the takedown of the shooter as it happened near his home, grew up near the town where it happened Ben Harrison - show producer and Peter's son