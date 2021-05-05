COVID 19 Anxiety Syndrome, An Orphaned 13yr Old, Hockey Brutality and Star Wars Trivia

A 13 year old lost his mom to COVID-19, his dad to cancer. His great aunt Mariam Nouser​ joins the Showgram to discuss what happens to the boy now. Tech expert Carmi Levy, comes on to discuss why Epic Games is suing Apple and why this is an important story. COVID-19 Anxiety Syndrome is affecting many people worldwide, and MarcAntonio Spada Professor at London South Bank University has been studying it. TSN's Matt Cauz talks about the inaction from the NHL on a violent attack on the ice. And finally, a whole day late, May the 4th be with you, Producer Tony shares some Star Wars Trivia