CTV's Colin D'Mello with John Moore
A large amount of news came out of Queen’s Park yesterday, including military teams being sent to hospitals to deal with surge of COVID-19 patients, the provincial government considering diverting half of its vaccine supply to hot spots, and critical care workers from other parts of the country heading to Ontario. CTV’s Colin D’Mello broke it all down for Moore In The Morning.
