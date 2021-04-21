Daily science visit with Dan Riskin- April 21st

Rant- When politicians cry& show their human side & What the heck did scientists just do with a human embryo? Plus - what is going on with this mysterious illness coming out of New Brunswick? GUEST: Dan Riskin - Bell Media science correspondent & The latest out of India right now as cases skyrocket amid mutant variant GUEST: Ritesh Malik - National Convener at the Canada India Foundation​ & Best audio of the night: How Myspace started in 2003 and changed everything