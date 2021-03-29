Daily science visit with Dan Riskin- March 29th
Guest: Dan Riskin- Newstalk 1010 Sconce Correspondent.
After today's news, who could blame people for being apprehensive of AstraZenica?Federal immunization experts will change their recommendation to indicate that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used on people under the age of 55, multiple sources confirm to The Canadian Press. Will this cause vaccine hesitancy to increase?
