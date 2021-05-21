Dave Kaufman with John Moore
Dave Kaufman with John Moore
A new album from the Tragically Hip dropped today, with 6 previously unreleased songs. NEWSTALK 1010 contributor and fill-in host Dave Kaufman has got to be one of the band’s biggest fans and gives Moore In The Morning his thoughts on the record: Saskadelphia
