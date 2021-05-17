David Cooper's girlfriend's Ladies weekend; The (UFO) Truth is getting out there?
-
David Cooper's girlfriend's Ladies weekend; The (UFO) Truth is getting out there?
David Cooper's Girlfriend calls to defend her friend and his broadcasting day of pride. - Responding to a 60 minutes report on UFO's with Victor Viggiani ZNN News Director.
LATEST EPISODES
-
John Moore Round Two- May 17thGuests: Former advisor to Mcguinty and Lastman, Jim Warren, Deb Hutton, former senior advisor to two premiers and now a communications advisor, Writer, actor and business owner Jason Peat and Mike Bendixen, NEWSTALK 1010 Program Director.
-
John Moore Round One- May 17thGuests: Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario PC party now with the Ontario Real Estate Association, Mi'kmaq lawyer, professor, activist and politician Dr. Pamela Palmater, Adam Goldenberg, Toronto lawyer and National Post writer Matt Gurney.