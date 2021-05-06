iHeartRadio

David Drew with John Moore

    David Drew with John Moore


    A $90M lawsuit against the city and fire department has been launched by the TDSB over the massive blaze that destroyed York Memorial Collegiate Institute in 2019. Former alum turned former principal David Drew, tells Moore In The Morning about a fundraising effort and petition to preserve the school’s name.

    Rob Tarantino with John Moore

    Full-time lawyer Rob Tarantino turned part-time bagel maker, operating St-Clarens Bagels from his home. Rob gives Moore In The Morning his take on Montreal versus New York City style.
    Sunira Chaudhri with John Moore

    Sunira Chaudhri of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers tells Moore In The Morning how restaurant servers are likely legally entitled to a raise.
