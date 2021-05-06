David Drew with John Moore
-
David Drew with John Moore
A $90M lawsuit against the city and fire department has been launched by the TDSB over the massive blaze that destroyed York Memorial Collegiate Institute in 2019. Former alum turned former principal David Drew, tells Moore In The Morning about a fundraising effort and petition to preserve the school’s name.
LATEST EPISODES
