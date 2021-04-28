David Soberman with John Moore
David Soberman with John Moore
David Soberman, Professor of Marketing and the Canadian National Chair of Strategic Marketing at U of T’s Rotman School of Management, explains to Moore In The Morning why many retail businesses will destroy unsold goods.
