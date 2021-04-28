Derrell Jones Served 32 Years For A Crime He Didn't Commit
-
Derrell Jones Served 32 Years For A Crime He Didn't Commit
It's National Tell a Story Day and Jim tells a personal story. Derrell Jones served 32 years for a murder he did not commit. He was eventually released after a retrial. He joins the Showgram to tell his story. More stories like his at this website The Innocent Convicts
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 28th 2021The mayor reacts to Ontario's sick pay announcement, and also offers Ryan some congratulations.