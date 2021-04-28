iHeartRadio

Dr. Isaac Bogoch with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Dr. Isaac Bogoch with John Moore


    Councillor Joe Cressy’s motion to allow drinking in city parks failed. Infectious disease expert Dr Isaac Bogoch tells Moore In The Morning why he doesn’t agree with the move. Yesterday he called the decision “disappointing,” and adding, “temporarily allowing alcohol consumption in parks is such a simple harm reduction approach.”

