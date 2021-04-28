Dr. Isaac Bogoch with John Moore
Dr. Isaac Bogoch with John Moore
Councillor Joe Cressy’s motion to allow drinking in city parks failed. Infectious disease expert Dr Isaac Bogoch tells Moore In The Morning why he doesn’t agree with the move. Yesterday he called the decision “disappointing,” and adding, “temporarily allowing alcohol consumption in parks is such a simple harm reduction approach.”
LATEST EPISODES
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 28th 2021The mayor reacts to Ontario's sick pay announcement, and also offers Ryan some congratulations.