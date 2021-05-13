Dr Issac Bogoch comments on the extension of Ontario's stay-at-home order
-
Dr Issac Bogoch comments on the extension of Ontario's stay-at-home order
While disappointed about the lack of outdoor activity allowed, the member of the Ontario Science Table still has optimism.
LATEST EPISODES
-
May 15 - Yuk Yuk's Presents The Cyber Comedy CabaretGUEST: Mark Breslin (Founder & CEO, Yuk Yuk's)
-
May 15 - Bringing Hyper-Local Vaccine Information To CanadiansGUEST: Christopher Doyle (Managing Director, Nextdoor Canada) https://ca.nextdoor.com/