iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Dr. Karim Kurji with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Dr. Karim Kurji with John Moore


    York Region residents aged 45 to 59 in COVID-19 hot spots can book vaccine appointments starting today. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji is here now with the latest. Also, why are schools open when Peel and Toronto are shut? Why is he the lone top doc against stay-at-home orders?

LATEST EPISODES

LISTEN TO MORE