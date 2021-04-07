Dr. Karim Kurji with John Moore
Dr. Karim Kurji with John Moore
York Region residents aged 45 to 59 in COVID-19 hot spots can book vaccine appointments starting today. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji is here now with the latest. Also, why are schools open when Peel and Toronto are shut? Why is he the lone top doc against stay-at-home orders?
