Dr. Martha Fulford with John Moore
Peel Health told parents to lock up their kids if exposed to COVID-19. Infectious diseases physician and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, Dr Martha Fulford, explains to Moore In The Morning why she is critical of the recommendation.
