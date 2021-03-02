SIGN UP NOW

Dr. Martha Fulford with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Dr. Martha Fulford with John Moore


    Peel Health told parents to lock up their kids if exposed to COVID-19. Infectious diseases physician and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, Dr Martha Fulford, explains to Moore In The Morning why she is critical of the recommendation.

