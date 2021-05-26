Dr. Martha Fulford with John Moore
Dr. Martha Fulford with John Moore
In a National Post opinion piece, Dr Martha Fulford, Associate Professor of Medicine at McMaster University, says we're failing our children – socially, mentally and physically – by keeping them out of school. She’s tells Moore In The Morning why she feels this way.
