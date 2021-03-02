iHeartRadio

Dr. Mitch with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Dr. Mitch with John Moore


    NEWSTALK 1010 Medical Correspondent Dr Mitch Shulman discusses with Moore In The Morning health officials looking to delay the second vaccine shot in an attempt to get more needles into the arms of residents. Plus, the AstraZeneca vaccine might not be good for those over the age of 65.

