Dr. Mitch with John Moore
-
Dr. Mitch with John Moore
NEWSTALK 1010 Medical Correspondent Dr Mitch Shulman discusses with Moore In The Morning health officials looking to delay the second vaccine shot in an attempt to get more needles into the arms of residents. Plus, the AstraZeneca vaccine might not be good for those over the age of 65.
LATEST EPISODES
-
A majority of downtown Toronto workers say they feel comfortable working on location in the downtown core.Guest: Jan de silva. President & CEO. Toronto Region Board of Trade.
-
People say 2020 was the return of the house flipper. Truth?Guest: Todd C Slater. Host of Simply Real Estate - Sundays at Noon on NewsTalk 1010.