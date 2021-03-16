iHeartRadio

Dr. Mitch with John Moore

    Dr. Mitch with John Moore


    NEWSTALK 1010 Medical Correspondent Dr Mitch Shulman tells Moore In The Morning why Canada looking to allow those over the age of 65 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Also, why are so many European nations now putting the brakes on that particular one? Plus: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses have better efficacy when given 12 weeks apart.

    ESS: Canada has a massive 'seafood fraud' problem

    A new report by The Guardian shows 55 per cent of seafood in Canada is mislabelled, exposing a vast 'seafood fraud' problem. Evan Solomon discusses this issue with Sayara Thurston, the lead on Oceana Canada’s seafood fraud campaign.  Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. 
    ESS: Would a four-day work week make you more productive?

    Spain is launching a pilot program to test a four-day work week at certain companies. Evan Solomon discusses this idea with David Macdonald, the senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. We also take listeners' texts and calls on whether they think a four-day work week would make them more productive.  Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. 
