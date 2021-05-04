Dr. Mitch with John Moore
-
Dr. Mitch with John Moore
NEWSTALK 1010 medical correspondent Dr Mitch Shulman breaks down the latest advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization including that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used for people over 30 but mRNA vaccines are preferred.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Why do I randomly start following people online? And did LinkedIn just force this woman to follow Justin Trudeau?Guest: Carmi Levy. Technology Analyst & Journalist.
-
John Moore Round One- May 6thGuests: NEWSTALK 1010’s Robert Turner, Vass Bednar, Executive Director of the Master of Public Policy Program at McMaster, Toronto Councillor Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, deputy mayor of Toronto.