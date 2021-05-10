iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Dr. Mitch with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Dr. Mitch with John Moore


    Is it time for Canada to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine? Some experts are saying the risk of blood clots is too high, especially as more mRNA shots are coming. NEWSTALK 1010 medical correspondent Dr. Mitch Shulman

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    What I saw when I went to Israel and how it impacted my thoughts today when reading about the latest conflict there  & Woke activists get their Black Superman movie but it comes at the expense of a Black superhero who is being ignored  GUEST: ​Jeff Charles - Writer, political analyst and contributor at RedState & MIC DROP: Bill Burr vs Jerry Seinfeld 
  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1

    Rant - I was on Moore in the Morning today - plus, my friend went on a VERY bad date at a park & Can anyone top my friend's story?  & Canadian Pediatrics Association says kids really need to be out of lockdown - while more stories are emerging out of the US of fake COVID vaccine ID cards sold
LISTEN TO MORE