Dr. Mitch with John Moore
-
Dr. Mitch with John Moore
Is it time for Canada to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine? Some experts are saying the risk of blood clots is too high, especially as more mRNA shots are coming. NEWSTALK 1010 medical correspondent Dr. Mitch Shulman
LATEST EPISODES
-
May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3What I saw when I went to Israel and how it impacted my thoughts today when reading about the latest conflict there & Woke activists get their Black Superman movie but it comes at the expense of a Black superhero who is being ignored GUEST: Jeff Charles - Writer, political analyst and contributor at RedState & MIC DROP: Bill Burr vs Jerry Seinfeld
-
May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Rant - I was on Moore in the Morning today - plus, my friend went on a VERY bad date at a park & Can anyone top my friend's story? & Canadian Pediatrics Association says kids really need to be out of lockdown - while more stories are emerging out of the US of fake COVID vaccine ID cards sold