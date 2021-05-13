Dr. Pamela Palmater with John Moore
-
Dr. Pamela Palmater, Mi'kmaq lawyer, Ryerson professor, activist, politician, and NEWSTALK 1010 pundit discusses with Moore In The Morning a new report that explores pathways to reparations for Indigenous people.
