Dr. Warner- The state of the hospitals.

    Dr. Warner- The state of the hospitals.


    Got a somewhat ominous text message from Dr Michael Warner, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital. He explains to Moore In The Morning his concerns that the public isn’t aware how bad things have gotten again in hospitals.  

