Dr. Warner- The state of the hospitals.
-
Dr. Warner- The state of the hospitals.
Got a somewhat ominous text message from Dr Michael Warner, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital. He explains to Moore In The Morning his concerns that the public isn’t aware how bad things have gotten again in hospitals.
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable - March 26th 2021Panelists: Laura Stone - Queens Park Reporter for the Globe and Mail Damon Kwame Mason, Director of the award-winning black history documentary “Soul On Ice, Past, Present and Future” and NHL consultant
-