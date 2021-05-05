Dr. Zain Chagla with John Moore
-
Dr. Zain Chagla with John Moore
McMaster University infectious disease expert Dr Zain Chagla tells Moore In The Morning whether buying an O2 meter is necessary. Also, his thoughts on Mayor John Tory saying the city will look into beaches being open this summer, but we all may have to wear masks.
